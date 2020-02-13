$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) will announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fitbit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.02. Fitbit posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fitbit will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fitbit.

Get Fitbit alerts:

FIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fitbit in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Fitbit from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.30 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Fitbit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $7.30 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

In other news, CEO James Park sold 75,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $508,450.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,536,284.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fitbit during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fitbit during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fitbit by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fitbit in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Fitbit by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,868 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Fitbit stock remained flat at $$6.50 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,261,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,202,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.24. Fitbit has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.72.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fitbit (FIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fitbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fitbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.