$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.66. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on TME shares. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.98.

Shares of NYSE TME traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.46. The company had a trading volume of 129,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,198,463. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 72.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

