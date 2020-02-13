$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. Viavi Solutions posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $313.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.83 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

NASDAQ VIAV traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.65. 392,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,853. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.39 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $39,102.25. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $170,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 842.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.