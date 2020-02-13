-$0.16 EPS Expected for AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AzurRx BioPharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.16). AzurRx BioPharma posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AzurRx BioPharma.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Friday, January 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AzurRx BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 57.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 15,463 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 255.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 186,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZRX opened at $0.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.35. AzurRx BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

