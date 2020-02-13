-$0.16 EPS Expected for AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AzurRx BioPharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.16). AzurRx BioPharma posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AzurRx BioPharma.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Friday, January 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AzurRx BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 57.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 15,463 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 255.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 186,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZRX opened at $0.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.35. AzurRx BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX)

Receive News & Ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AzurRx BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.