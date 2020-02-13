$0.25 EPS Expected for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.30. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rattler Midstream.

RTLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Rattler Midstream stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.04. 147,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,416. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.80. Rattler Midstream has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTLR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the second quarter valued at $305,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the second quarter valued at $1,231,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the second quarter valued at $25,207,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the second quarter valued at $1,181,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the second quarter valued at $5,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

