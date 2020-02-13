$0.98 EPS Expected for Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $0.99. Regency Centers also posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REG. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 132.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 35.7% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2,834.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.31. 1,630,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,274. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.72 and its 200-day moving average is $65.17. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $60.35 and a 12 month high of $70.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

