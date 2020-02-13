$1.00 Billion in Sales Expected for IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) to report sales of $1.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IQIYI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $994.89 million and the highest is $1.01 billion. IQIYI reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQIYI will report full-year sales of $4.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IQIYI.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded IQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. HSBC upgraded IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.48.

Shares of IQIYI stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.07. 12,089,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,544,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.39. IQIYI has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $29.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in IQIYI by 2,538.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in IQIYI by 1,344.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in IQIYI by 13.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in IQIYI by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in IQIYI in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

