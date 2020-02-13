$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) will post sales of $1.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. IHS Markit posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year sales of $4.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover IHS Markit.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

In other news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 57,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $4,630,430.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,194,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 16,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $1,296,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,168,956.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,759,331 shares of company stock worth $136,216,963 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

INFO traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $80.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,766,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,452. IHS Markit has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $81.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 64.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IHS Markit (INFO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.