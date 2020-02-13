$1.10 Million in Sales Expected for Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) will post $1.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Novan’s earnings. Novan reported sales of $4.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 72.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year sales of $4.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.60 million to $4.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOVN. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Novan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Novan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Novan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

NOVN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 287,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,139. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.30. Novan has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Novan by 38.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 127,534 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Novan by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 66,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Novan by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 49,305 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Novan by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 95,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new stake in Novan in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

