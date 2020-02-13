$1.55 EPS Expected for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.57. Qorvo posted earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $6.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.37.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $199,821.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,976,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $417,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,357 shares in the company, valued at $10,999,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,648 shares of company stock worth $1,032,114 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Man Group plc grew its position in Qorvo by 5,205.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,023,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,584 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,951,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,852,000 after acquiring an additional 956,848 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,453,000. Robecosam AG grew its position in Qorvo by 879.5% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 382,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,974,000 after acquiring an additional 343,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Qorvo by 142.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 301,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,212,000 after acquiring an additional 176,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

QRVO traded down $2.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.17. 1,632,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,407. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.51 and its 200 day moving average is $92.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Qorvo has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $122.37.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

