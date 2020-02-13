-$1.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) This Quarter

Analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) will announce ($1.58) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.50). TRACON Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($2.60) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($7.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.90) to ($7.60). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.67) to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Shares of TCON traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $4.29. 235,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,320. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) by 207.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 98,500 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.49% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

