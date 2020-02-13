$10.06 Billion in Sales Expected for United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) to report sales of $10.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for United Continental’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.13 billion and the lowest is $9.85 billion. United Continental posted sales of $9.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Continental will report full-year sales of $45.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.93 billion to $46.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $47.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.64 billion to $48.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Continental.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

UAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of United Continental from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of United Continental in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. United Continental currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.09.

NASDAQ:UAL traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.20. 2,906,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,593,126. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.25 and a 200 day moving average of $87.57. United Continental has a 12 month low of $74.44 and a 12 month high of $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.19.

In other United Continental news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $92,821.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,667,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of United Continental by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,209,000 after buying an additional 603,750 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,885,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of United Continental by 307.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 382,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,802,000 after buying an additional 288,604 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of United Continental by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 542,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,770,000 after buying an additional 247,765 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

