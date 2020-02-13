120,234 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Acquired by Windham Capital Management LLC

Windham Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 120,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.4% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 363,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,834,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 107.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 265.1% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 33,147 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 40,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $52.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,313,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,169,938. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.57 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.08.

