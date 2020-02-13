1,368 Shares in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Acquired by Retirement Network

Retirement Network purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,036.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.20.

Shares of ADP traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $180.11. 1,909,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,556. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.56. The company has a market cap of $77.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $148.07 and a 1 year high of $180.85.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.