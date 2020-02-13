16,011 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Purchased by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $3,326,227,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $734,890,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $289,343,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $253,466,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $201,678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,535,783. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.77.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TFC shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

In other news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

