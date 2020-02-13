2,000 Shares in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Bought by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3,462.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 22,499 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. ValuEngine lowered Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Qorvo from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Qorvo from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.37.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $111.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. Qorvo Inc has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $122.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $218,732.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,302.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $417,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,357 shares in the company, valued at $10,999,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,648 shares of company stock worth $1,032,114 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

