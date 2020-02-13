20,834 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Bought by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 20,834 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,162,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.88.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $124.72. 971,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,453,316. The stock has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.04. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $125.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

