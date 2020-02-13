23,053 Shares in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CC. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Chemours by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Chemours by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 37.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 117.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 625,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after buying an additional 337,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,532,144.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Chemours to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cfra upgraded Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.15.

CC stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.68. 3,678,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,793. Chemours Co has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemours Co (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.