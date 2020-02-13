$235.16 Million in Sales Expected for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to report $235.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $221.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $241.16 million. Scorpio Tankers posted sales of $167.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year sales of $715.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $704.22 million to $720.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $888.12 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STNG. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $5,549,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 92,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 24,509 shares during the period. Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 17,923.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 27,423 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STNG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,974. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.16. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.03.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

