$261.53 Million in Sales Expected for Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) to post $261.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Noble’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $268.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $256.00 million. Noble reported sales of $309.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noble will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Noble.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NE. Fearnley Fonds cut Noble from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Noble in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Noble in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered Noble from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.21.

Shares of NE traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $1.04. 11,928,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,236,438. The firm has a market cap of $199.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Noble has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shah Capital Management acquired a new position in Noble in the fourth quarter worth $10,508,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Noble by 170.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 55,405 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Noble in the second quarter worth $2,784,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Noble by 8.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 493,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 38,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Noble by 300.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,241,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 931,378 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

