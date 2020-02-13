26,226 Shares in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Bought by Makena Capital Management LLC

Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Friedenthal Financial lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period.

iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,673 shares. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1019 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

