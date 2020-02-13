$267.63 Million in Sales Expected for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) will announce sales of $267.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $255.39 million to $279.00 million. Extraction Oil & Gas posted sales of $288.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $904.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $876.31 million to $944.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $983.22 million, with estimates ranging from $957.93 million to $997.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Extraction Oil & Gas.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

XOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.07.

NASDAQ XOG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.13. 674,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,564. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 1,231.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,379,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975,770 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,568,259 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 167,236 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 45,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $792,000.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.