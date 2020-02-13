29,152 Shares in Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 29,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Ship Finance International by 436.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ship Finance International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Ship Finance International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Ship Finance International by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Ship Finance International by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,231 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. 31.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SFL remained flat at $$13.37 on Thursday. 334,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10. Ship Finance International Limited has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $111.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.31 million. Ship Finance International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Ship Finance International’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ship Finance International Limited will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ship Finance International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Ship Finance International in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

