2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “2U, Inc. is an education technology company. It is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that enables nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver their education to students anywhere. The Company offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs in social work, science, public administration, healthcare, laws, education, and business administration. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services including content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services, as well as application advising, student and faculty support, and in-program student field placements. 2U, Inc. is based in Landover, Maryland. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TWOU. ValuEngine upgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on 2U from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair raised 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

NASDAQ:TWOU traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $24.62. 17,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,914. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. 2U has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $80.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.57.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.32. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The firm had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 2U will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Morgan Stanley raised its position in 2U by 965.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 57,854 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in 2U during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 2U during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,321,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in 2U during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in 2U during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

