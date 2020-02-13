$3.76 EPS Expected for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) will post earnings of $3.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.70 and the highest is $3.80. Scotts Miracle-Gro posted earnings of $3.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The firm had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.02.

In other news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,249 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $238,214.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,249 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,214 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 14,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

SMG stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.06. 447,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,354. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $75.91 and a one year high of $125.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 51.90%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

