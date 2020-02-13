3,090 Shares in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $941,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Primerica by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,393,000 after purchasing an additional 24,148 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Primerica by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $1,667,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRI traded up $6.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $136.93. 16,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.75 and a 12-month high of $138.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.54.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $530.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 11th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $268,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,311.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $401,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 26,790 shares in the company, valued at $3,585,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $1,062,360 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair raised shares of Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Primerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

