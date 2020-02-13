3,256 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Acquired by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCZ stock opened at $61.79 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $53.54 and a 12-month high of $62.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.13.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.