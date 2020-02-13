369 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Purchased by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 369 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3,100.0% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 96 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 296.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 90.9% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 126 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Illumina from $385.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $291.30. 129,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $318.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.94. The firm has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.12. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $263.30 and a twelve month high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.16 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total value of $187,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.33, for a total value of $209,816.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,854.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,987 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

