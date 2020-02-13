3,707 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Bought by Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 64.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,315,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $400,182,000 after purchasing an additional 517,226 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 753,124 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $229,115,000 after acquiring an additional 336,821 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Illumina by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 324,248 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $98,643,000 after acquiring an additional 80,523 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 464,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $141,449,000 after acquiring an additional 57,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Illumina by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 692,524 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $210,680,000 after buying an additional 56,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Illumina and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.13.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.33, for a total transaction of $209,816.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,854.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at $12,501,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,197 shares of company stock worth $1,345,987. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $291.95. 575,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,531. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.94. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $263.30 and a one year high of $380.76. The company has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

