3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $16,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.92.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $3.94 on Thursday, reaching $159.86. 162,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,446. The stock has a market cap of $92.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.93. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $150.58 and a 1-year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.30%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

