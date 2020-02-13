41,241 Shares in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Purchased by Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 41,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 43.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

HRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

NYSE:HRL traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $47.84. 26,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,863. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $48.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.05.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 53.45%.

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $201,999.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,694.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 16,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $725,440.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,460 shares of company stock worth $5,304,877. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.