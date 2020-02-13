4,400 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Bought by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,931,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $17,142,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 154,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 84,061 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,782,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,548,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,916,000 after buying an additional 42,812 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,300. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.42. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.50 and a 52-week high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.