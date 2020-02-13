4,732 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,228,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $497,559,000 after acquiring an additional 623,179 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,065,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,502,000 after acquiring an additional 494,213 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,317,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,456,000 after purchasing an additional 47,607 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,655,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,450,000 after purchasing an additional 232,988 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,142,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,555,000 after purchasing an additional 134,004 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $46.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 23.62%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.42.

In related news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,421.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,152 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $97,916.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,778.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,601 shares of company stock valued at $9,358,356 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

