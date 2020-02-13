5,446 Shares in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Purchased by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1,607.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

In other news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 4,475 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $301,346.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,960.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 994 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total value of $65,812.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,604 shares of company stock worth $4,671,131. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.67. 95,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,416. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.47. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.65 and a 12 month high of $71.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.