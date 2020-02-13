58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) Receives $68.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WUBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

NYSE WUBA traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,338,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,673. 58.com has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $74.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.99 and its 200 day moving average is $57.19.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. 58.com had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 40.54%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 58.com will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of 58.com by 735.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,014,000 after buying an additional 469,306 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 58.com in the second quarter valued at $8,225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 58.com by 10.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in 58.com by 16.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its holdings in 58.com by 11.9% in the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 373,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,411,000 after purchasing an additional 39,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

