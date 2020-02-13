58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) Receives $68.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.88.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on WUBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.
NYSE WUBA traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,338,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,673. 58.com has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $74.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.99 and its 200 day moving average is $57.19.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of 58.com by 735.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,014,000 after buying an additional 469,306 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 58.com in the second quarter valued at $8,225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 58.com by 10.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in 58.com by 16.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its holdings in 58.com by 11.9% in the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 373,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,411,000 after purchasing an additional 39,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.
58.com Company Profile
58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.
Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?
Receive News & Ratings for 58.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 58.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.