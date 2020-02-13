589,565 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 589,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,079,000. M&T Bank makes up about 1.3% of Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 76,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,935,000 after purchasing an additional 21,072 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 46,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 216,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

NYSE:MTB traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.59. The stock had a trading volume of 363,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $141.50 and a 1-year high of $176.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.53.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.