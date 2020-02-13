$68.78 Million in Sales Expected for InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) will announce $68.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for InVitae’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.60 million to $70.78 million. InVitae posted sales of $45.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that InVitae will report full year sales of $216.20 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $319.57 million, with estimates ranging from $307.27 million to $333.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow InVitae.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. InVitae presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 3,788 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $66,138.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,788 shares of company stock worth $101,358. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of InVitae by 326.7% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 100,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 76,750 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in InVitae by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 295,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 189,966 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in InVitae by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 19,205 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in InVitae during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in InVitae by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVTA traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,321,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,058. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.92. InVitae has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.43.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

