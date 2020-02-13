8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $119.43 Million

Brokerages predict that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will post sales of $119.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $120.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $118.89 million. 8X8 posted sales of $93.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year sales of $444.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $443.65 million to $444.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $543.33 million, with estimates ranging from $530.60 million to $559.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. The company had revenue of $118.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EGHT. B. Riley raised shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of 8X8 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.96.

Shares of EGHT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.48. 612,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,516. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $26.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

In related news, CEO Vikram Verma bought 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,733.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,437,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,122,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,364,000 after purchasing an additional 86,824 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the third quarter worth $193,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the third quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 21.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

