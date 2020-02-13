AA’s (AA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of AA (LON:AA) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AA. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.71) target price on shares of AA in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of AA in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on AA from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 120 ($1.58).

Shares of AA opened at GBX 45.21 ($0.59) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26. AA has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40.50 ($0.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 99.64 ($1.31). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 53.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 51.99.

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

