AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,048 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,192,000 after acquiring an additional 79,374 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,556,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,388,000 after acquiring an additional 325,232 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,566,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,056,000 after acquiring an additional 644,078 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Citigroup raised their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen raised their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.51.

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.79. The company had a trading volume of 10,586,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,715,954. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.37% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

