AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Lifted by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,970,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in AbbVie by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 555,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,209,000 after buying an additional 72,327 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.51.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.38. 4,114,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,715,954. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $97.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.97. The company has a market cap of $140.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.37%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

