Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

NYSEAMERICAN FCO traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $8.14. The company had a trading volume of 63,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,049. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $8.71.

About Aberdeen Global Income Fund

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

