Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.
ACP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.00. 302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,085. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.80. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $13.21.
About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund
