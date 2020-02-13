Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,445 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,508,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,111,000 after buying an additional 110,287 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 54.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 53,376 shares during the period.

AKR stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $25.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,951. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $29.82.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.46 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 13.42%. Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $177,374.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

