Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at CIBC

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) had its price objective boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.89% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Acadian Timber in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Acadian Timber stock traded up C$0.10 on Thursday, reaching C$16.84. 7,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,046. The stock has a market cap of $278.51 million and a PE ratio of 16.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41. Acadian Timber has a twelve month low of C$15.52 and a twelve month high of C$17.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.59.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

