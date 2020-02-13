ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 44,114 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 473,405 shares.The stock last traded at $10.05 and had previously closed at $10.31.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACCO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $883.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.73.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.55 million. Analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

