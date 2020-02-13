ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 44,114 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 473,405 shares.The stock last traded at $10.05 and had previously closed at $10.31.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACCO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $883.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.73.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.
About ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO)
ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.
