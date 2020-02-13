Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) Short Interest Update

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the January 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 822,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $1.38 on Thursday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACRS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Leerink Swann raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,867,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 30,191 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 33,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

