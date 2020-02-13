Actual Experience (LON:ACT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $46.00

Actual Experience PLC (LON:ACT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 46 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 48 ($0.63), with a volume of 1500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48 ($0.63).

The company has a market cap of $22.74 million and a P/E ratio of -3.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 79.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.84. The company has a quick ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 11.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

Actual Experience (LON:ACT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported GBX (13.04) (($0.17)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides digital experience quality analytics services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives dat from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; and Dashboard, a user interface to configure users and provide geographical access to the output of the Analytics Cloud.

