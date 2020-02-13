Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Viking Global Performance Llc sold 4,912,899 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $122,724,217.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Louise Hill sold 60,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $1,748,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,503,201 shares of company stock valued at $139,036,023 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $804,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 140,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 92,486 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 518,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,505,000 after purchasing an additional 90,604 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after buying an additional 30,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.39. 528,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,214. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.24. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

