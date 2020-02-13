ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have commented on AHEXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.65. The stock had a trading volume of 68,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,567. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.05. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

